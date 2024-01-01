Veggie sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Pizza Donisi
1396 S 2nd St, Louisville
|Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich
|$11.00
Banana peppers, Roma tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, fresh red onions, feta and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
Cheddar Box Too
109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville
|The Veggie Sandwich
|$13.75
Hummus, Muenster cheese, caramelized onion, avocado, tomato and cucumber on toasted ciabatta bread.
Butchertown Grocery Bakery
743 E Main Street, Louisville
|Veggie Sandwich
|$13.95
toasted ciabatta with whipped goat cheese, portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper, arugula, red onion, lemon and finished with walnut pesto