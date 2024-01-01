Veggie sandwiches in Louisville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pizza Donisi

1396 S 2nd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich$11.00
Banana peppers, Roma tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, fresh red onions, feta and sliced provolone. On a sub roll and baked to a golden brown.
More about Pizza Donisi
Item pic

 

Cheddar Box Too

109 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Veggie Sandwich$13.75
Hummus, Muenster cheese, caramelized onion, avocado, tomato and cucumber on toasted ciabatta bread.
More about Cheddar Box Too
Item pic

 

Butchertown Grocery Bakery

743 E Main Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$13.95
toasted ciabatta with whipped goat cheese, portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper, arugula, red onion, lemon and finished with walnut pesto
More about Butchertown Grocery Bakery
Item pic

 

Blak Koffee Cafe - 1219 West Jefferson Street, Suite 102

1219 West Jefferson Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$7.25
Crisp, fresh, and very delicious!
More about Blak Koffee Cafe - 1219 West Jefferson Street, Suite 102

