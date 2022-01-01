Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crunch salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve crunch salad

Oriental Crunch Salad image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Oriental Crunch Salad image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Oriental Crunch Salad image

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Oriental Crunch Salad image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Kanikama Crunch Salad image

 

KAE DORAL

3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kanikama Crunch Salad$14.00
Special house kani salad, tobiko and crunchy flakes.
More about KAE DORAL
Oriental Crunch Salad image

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Oriental Crunch Salad image

 

Carrot Express

195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Oriental Crunch Salad image

 

Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kanikama Crunch Salad$16.00
Special house kani salad, tobiko and crunchy flakes.
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Oriental Crunch Salad image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Oriental Crunch Salad image

 

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oriental Crunch Salad$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express

