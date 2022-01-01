Crunch salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve crunch salad
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
mixed greens, romaine, avocado, carrots, bean sprouts, roasted cashews, toasted sesame seeds & crispy tortilla strips. tossed with our honey-lime peanut vinaigrette
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
KAE DORAL
3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral
|Kanikama Crunch Salad
|$14.00
Special house kani salad, tobiko and crunchy flakes.
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
KAE by Chef Landa
143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Kanikama Crunch Salad
|$16.00
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Oriental Crunch Salad
|$12.95
