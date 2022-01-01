Eggplant salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve eggplant salad
Motek - Downtown
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Eggplant Salad
|$12.00
roasted eggplant, tahini, sumac, pine nuts, mint
|Roasted Eggplant Salad Deli
|$6.99
roasted eggplant salad, intended to be served cold as an appetizer dish for your favorite meal. To serve warm, we recommend to simply put olive oil on a pan, and warm the eggplant salad for 3-4 minutes on medium heat.
our grocery line items are for you to take home and stock in your fridge and/or pantry with hopes of impressing your guests and having your favorite salads and dips ready to serve, eat, and enjoy!
Motek - Aventura
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|Eggplant Salad
|$12.00
roasted eggplant, tahini, sumac, pine nuts, mint
|Roasted Eggplant Salad Deli
|$6.99
roasted eggplant salad, intended to be served cold as an appetizer dish for your favorite meal. To serve warm, we recommend to simply put olive oil on a pan, and warm the eggplant salad for 3-4 minutes on medium heat.
our grocery line items are for you to take home and stock in your fridge and/or pantry with hopes of impressing your guests and having your favorite salads and dips ready to serve, eat, and enjoy!