Eggplant salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve eggplant salad

Motek - Downtown

36 NE 1st St #132, Miami

Eggplant Salad$12.00
roasted eggplant, tahini, sumac, pine nuts, mint
Roasted Eggplant Salad Deli$6.99
roasted eggplant salad, intended to be served cold as an appetizer dish for your favorite meal. To serve warm, we recommend to simply put olive oil on a pan, and warm the eggplant salad for 3-4 minutes on medium heat.
our grocery line items are for you to take home and stock in your fridge and/or pantry with hopes of impressing your guests and having your favorite salads and dips ready to serve, eat, and enjoy!
Motek - Aventura

19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura

Eggplant Salad$12.00
roasted eggplant, tahini, sumac, pine nuts, mint
Roasted Eggplant Salad Deli$6.99
roasted eggplant salad, intended to be served cold as an appetizer dish for your favorite meal. To serve warm, we recommend to simply put olive oil on a pan, and warm the eggplant salad for 3-4 minutes on medium heat.
our grocery line items are for you to take home and stock in your fridge and/or pantry with hopes of impressing your guests and having your favorite salads and dips ready to serve, eat, and enjoy!
EST.33

Brickell City Centre, Room 412, 701 South Miami Avenue, Miami

EGGPLANT SALAD$12.00
Wood fire grilled eggplant salad mixed with veggies, mint, and citrus.
herbs and lime dressing
