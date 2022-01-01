Salmon burgers in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve salmon burgers
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun