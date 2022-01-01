Mushroom burgers in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
FOREIGN'S KITCHEN
2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$15.20
Our Mushroom Swiss Burger Recipe is a show-stopping gourmet burger filled with delicious caramelized onions and mushrooms, and Swiss cheese! Comes with side of Seasoned French Fries!
Sports Grill
1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$10.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce. Served on brioche
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Mushroom Burger
|$8.95
Double cheeseburger, Mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a bun.
