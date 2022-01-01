Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

FOREIGN'S KITCHEN

2545 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.20
Our Mushroom Swiss Burger Recipe is a show-stopping gourmet burger filled with delicious caramelized onions and mushrooms, and Swiss cheese! Comes with side of Seasoned French Fries!
More about FOREIGN'S KITCHEN
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce. Served on brioche
More about Sports Grill
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Burger$8.95
Double cheeseburger, Mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a bun.
More about Havana Harry's
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce. Served on brioche
More about Sports Grill
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

10005 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce. Served on brioche
More about Sports Grill

