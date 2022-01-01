Churrasco in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve churrasco
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta International Mall
La Carreta International Mall
10633 NW 12th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
13600 SW 152 ST, Miami
|Baby Churrasco
|$18.95
Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce with a choice of 2 sides.
More about Jaguar Restaurant
Jaguar Restaurant
3067 Grand Avenue, Miami
|CHURRASCO ARGENTINO
|$26.00
skirt steak with chimichurri sauce
More about Don Camaron Fish Market
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron Fish Market
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Churrasco 10oz
|$8.75
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Churrasco Taco
|$4.75
OG’s famous Jerked Skirt Steak. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
More about La Carreta Kendall
La Carreta Kendall
11740 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about Mezza Latin House -
Mezza Latin House -
19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay
|Churrasco de Entrana 10oz
|$18.95
Broiled Skirt Steak
More about Taco Way
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Churrasco Tacos
|$12.99
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans
More about Tacos & Tattoos
FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Tattoos
7360 SW 41 St, Miami
|Taco Churrasco
|$4.75
Skirt steak. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; 305
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & cilantro aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
More about La Carreta
La Carreta
11740 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about Public Square
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Public Square
6901 Red Road, Coral Gables
|Churrasco (12oz)
|$34.00
More about La Carreta
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
La Carreta
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Bird Road
La Carreta Bird Road
8650 SW 40th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
3450 NW 83rd Ave #145, Doral
|Churrasco Especial
|$30.00
More about La Carreta
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
La Carreta
10633 NW 12th Street, Miami
|Churrasco a la Parrilla
|$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY
|CHURRASCO
|$21.99
Grilled 10 Oz Skirt Steak, Includes In-House Made Chimichurri Sauce.