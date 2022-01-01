Churrasco in Miami

La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Churrasco 10 oz$25.95
More about Don Camaron
La Carreta International Mall image

 

La Carreta International Mall

10633 NW 12th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta International Mall
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco Steak$17.00
More about Gourmet Station
Baby Churrasco image

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

13600 SW 152 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baby Churrasco$18.95
Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce with a choice of 2 sides.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHURRASCO ARGENTINO$26.00
skirt steak with chimichurri sauce
More about Jaguar Restaurant
Don Camaron Fish Market image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron Fish Market

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco 10oz$8.75
More about Don Camaron Fish Market
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Churrasco Taco$4.75
OG’s famous Jerked Skirt Steak. Choose a topping from “Build Your Own”. Recommended Style; House
HOUSE; Pico De Gallo, Pickled Cabbage, Queso Cotija & Garlic Aioli
PASTOREADO; Fresh Cilantro, Cajun Pineapples, Sautéed Onions, & Garlic Aioli
BIEN LOCO; Pico De Gallo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Peppers, Charred Pineapples & Spicy Guava
BAJA NOTA; Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Fresh Cilantro & Alabama Sauce
BUFFALO; Melted Cheese, Strip of Bacon & Homemade Buffalo Sauce
STREET; Fresh Cilantro, Sautéed Onions, Crema & Queso Cotija.
305; Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Crema & Queso Cotija
More about Tacos & Tattoos
La Carreta Kendall image

 

La Carreta Kendall

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Kendall
Churrasco de Entrana 10oz image

 

Mezza Latin House -

19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco de Entrana 10oz$18.95
Broiled Skirt Steak
More about Mezza Latin House -
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Churrasco Tacos$12.99
Three Tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortilla with grilled skirt steak topped with onions and cilantro. Available as platter: with Mexican rice and beans
More about Taco Way
Tacos & Tattoos image

FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Tattoos

7360 SW 41 St, Miami

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Churrasco$4.75
Skirt steak. Choose a topping from "build your own". Recommended style; 305
HOUSE; pico de gallo, pickled cabbage, queso cotija & cilantro aioli
PASTOREADO: fresh cilantro, cajun pineapples, sautéed onions & garlic aioli
BAJA NOTA; coleslaw, pickled onions, fresh cilantro & alabama white sauce
STREET; fresh cilantro, sautéed onions, crema & queso cotija
305; lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & queso cotija
More about Tacos & Tattoos
La Carreta image

 

La Carreta

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta
Churrasco (12oz) image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Public Square

6901 Red Road, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco (12oz)$34.00
More about Public Square
La Carreta image

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

La Carreta

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (5648 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta
La Carreta Bird Road image

 

La Carreta Bird Road

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta Bird Road
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

3450 NW 83rd Ave #145, Doral

Avg 4.4 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco Especial$30.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
La Carreta image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Carreta

10633 NW 12th Street, Miami

Avg 4.6 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco a la Parrilla$22.95
Char-Broiled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
More about La Carreta
Consumer pic

 

El Rinconcito Superlatino 3

20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHURRASCO$21.99
Grilled 10 Oz Skirt Steak, Includes In-House Made Chimichurri Sauce.
More about El Rinconcito Superlatino 3

