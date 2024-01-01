Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

HERO - Sylvan Heights

4013 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding*$4.50
Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.
More about HERO - Sylvan Heights
Item pic

 

HERO - Wedgewood

1131 4th Avenue South Suite 120, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding*$4.50
Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.
More about HERO - Wedgewood
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$9.50
Lemon and white chocolate bread pudding, served with freshly-whipped cream, and our butter-rum toffee sauce [V]
More about Fleet Street Pub

