Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike

3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Shrimp Chimichanga$13.75
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, then deep fried, topped with grilled shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and small guaca salad.
More about Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(34)Shrimp Chimichanga$12.70
(34)Steak Chimichanga$12.70
(34)Reg Chimichanga$10.60
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(34)Steak Chimichanga$11.99
(33)Shrimp Chimichanga$12.70
(33)Reg Chimichanga$10.60
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Cake

Kimchi

Muffins

White Pizza

Cobb Salad

Filet Mignon

Penne

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston