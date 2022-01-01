Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve pesto pizza

TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
Main pic

 

TailGate Brewery - Germantown

915 3rd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery - Music Row

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery - Music Row
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 margarita pesto pizza$13.99
More about Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery - Headquarters

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery - Headquarters

