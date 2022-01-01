Pesto pizza in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve pesto pizza
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
TailGate Brewery - Germantown
915 3rd Ave N, Nashville
|12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
TailGate Brewery - Music Row
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|12 margarita pesto pizza
|$13.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery - Headquarters
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|8" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|16" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|12" Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.