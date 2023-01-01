Chicken curry in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken curry
xiao bao
830 Meridian Street, Nashville
|Curry Chicken
|$21.00
a unique curry with roots in Burma, Thai/Chinese influences finished w/ coconut & chili star anise served with rice
*Gluten-free
*Contains shrimp paste
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie
|$12.00
Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.