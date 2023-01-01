Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

xiao bao

830 Meridian Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$21.00
a unique curry with roots in Burma, Thai/Chinese influences finished w/ coconut & chili star anise served with rice
*Gluten-free
*Contains shrimp paste
More about xiao bao
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Aunty Joey's Chicken Curry Pie$12.00
Seasoned Adobo chicken, Aunty Joey's mild curry cream sauce in our own short crust pastry. (Contains red onions.) Served with Cookery baked fries.
More about The Cookery
Main pic

 

Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101

412 Harding Place, Suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$14.99
More about Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101

