Grilled chicken sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike

3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Freshly grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, onions and tomato on a potato bun.
More about Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Aioli on Toasted White Bread.
White BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Tenders, Bacon, White BBQ Sauce, Cheese stacked on Hoagie.
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
Main pic

 

Totos BBQ Express

4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich COMBO$11.99
Comes with tomato, bacon. Marinated chicken breast cooked on the flattop grilled and served with American cheese, lettuce, onions, Toto's sauce and mayo.
More about Totos BBQ Express
Banner pic

 

Kitchen+Bar - Nashville - Drury Plaza #180

300 Korean Veterans Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Cheese
More about Kitchen+Bar - Nashville - Drury Plaza #180
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden - East Nashville

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden - East Nashville

