Grilled chicken sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Freshly grilled chicken breast, fresh mixed greens, onions and tomato on a potato bun.
Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Aioli on Toasted White Bread.
|White BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Tenders, Bacon, White BBQ Sauce, Cheese stacked on Hoagie.
Totos BBQ Express
4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich COMBO
|$11.99
Comes with tomato, bacon. Marinated chicken breast cooked on the flattop grilled and served with American cheese, lettuce, onions, Toto's sauce and mayo.
Kitchen+Bar - Nashville - Drury Plaza #180
300 Korean Veterans Boulevard, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken with Cheese