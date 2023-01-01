Steak fajitas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve steak fajitas
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|12" Steak Fajita Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|12" Steak Fajita Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Steak Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.99
|(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.40
|Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak
|$16.25
Tacos 1989
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|2 Steak Fajita tacos
|$15.89
|2 Steak Fajitas
|$15.89
Habanero Grill
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.90
Steak Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
|Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.90
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$18.90
Chicken & Steak Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Chicken and Steak Fajitas
|$15.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|12" Steak Fajita Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
2032 West End Avenue, Nashville
|SP13 Steak Fajitas
|$12.20