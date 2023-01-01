Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve steak fajitas

TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Steak Fajita Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
TailGate Brewery image

 

Tailgate Brewery - Music Row

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Steak Fajita Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Taco Salad$12.99
(31) Steak Fajita Quesadilla$15.40
Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak$16.25
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

Tacos 1989

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Steak Fajita tacos$15.89
2 Steak Fajitas$15.89
More about Tacos 1989
Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$19.90
Steak Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$20.90
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$18.90
Chicken & Steak Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
More about Habanero Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$15.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
12" Steak Fajita Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned fajita steak, roasted peppers & onions topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime crema.
More about TailGate Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue

2032 West End Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SP13 Steak Fajitas$12.20
More about Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(24) Steak Fajita Burrito$14.75
Steak Fajita Taco Salad$13.80
Fajita Nachos Supreme Steak$16.25
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

