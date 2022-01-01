Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve clams

Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr

540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LIVE BLOOD CLAMS$15.00
More about Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
Item pic

 

Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such - 2719 Old Lebanon Road

2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Clams$4.25
Clam Strip Dinner$11.00
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
More about Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such - 2719 Old Lebanon Road
Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder CUP$5.00
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
KIDS CLAM STRIPS$4.00
served with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce
Jumbo Clam Strips$14.00
Breaded Clam Strips, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
More about Boston Commons

