Clams in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve clams
More about Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville
|LIVE BLOOD CLAMS
|$15.00
More about Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such - 2719 Old Lebanon Road
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such - 2719 Old Lebanon Road
2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville
|Side Clams
|$4.25
|Clam Strip Dinner
|$11.00
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
More about Boston Commons
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Clam Chowder CUP
|$5.00
Our Famous Clam Chowder - so thick you can stand your spoon up in it!
|KIDS CLAM STRIPS
|$4.00
served with Kids Fries & Tartar Sauce
|Jumbo Clam Strips
|$14.00
Breaded Clam Strips, Served with Pub Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.