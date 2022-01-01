Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
More about Bottle Cap
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
East Nashville Beer Works image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

East Nashville Beer Works

320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Bacon Jalapeno Popper$15.00
BBQ sauce base, BE-Hive cheese, jalapenos, BE-Hive bacon, vegan ranch drizzle.
More about East Nashville Beer Works

