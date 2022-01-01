Croissants in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve croissants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Double Butter Croissant
|$4.25
|Raspberry Croissant
|$5.50
|S'More Croissant
|$5.25
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.50
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.00
|Turkey, Cheese and Pesto Croissant
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Vegetarian Croissant
|$7.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, American Cheese, Toasted Croissant
|Croissant
|$2.00
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Our house-made chicken salad with herb-roasted chicken salad with tarragon and green grapes served with lettuce on a butter croissant.
Onyx Foods
7135 Centennial Place, Nashville
|Croissant Sandwich
|$5.99
Freshly baked croissant with choice of protein
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Croissant - Chocolate
|$4.00
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Fresh baked daily by Village Bakery & Provisions, Nashville, TN
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village
1817 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Y&L Croissant
|$6.50