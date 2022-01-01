Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve pork chops

Main pic

 

5 Points Diner & Bar

1016 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$25.00
10 oz flame grilled, honey garlic butter - choice of 2 sides
More about 5 Points Diner & Bar
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Fennel Seared Pork Chop$34.00
Black Eyed Peas, Napa Cabbage & Bacon
More about Roze Pony
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
PORK CHOP$16.00
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Consumer pic

 

Nashville City Kitchen

110 Interstate Drive, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Pork Chop (L)$7.00
Pork Chop Sandwich$9.00
Two tender, crispy pork chops on bread with onions & pickle
More about Nashville City Kitchen

