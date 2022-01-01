Pork chops in Nashville
5 Points Diner & Bar
1016 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Pork Chop
|$25.00
10 oz flame grilled, honey garlic butter - choice of 2 sides
Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Fennel Seared Pork Chop
|$34.00
Black Eyed Peas, Napa Cabbage & Bacon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|PORK CHOP
|$16.00