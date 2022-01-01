Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike

3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$6.95
Our seasoned chicken, carrots, potatoes, and tortilla strips.
Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville

1700 Church Street, Nashville

Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.99
Roasted Chicken, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, house made broth, tortilla strips
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
LARGE TORTILLA SOUP$10.00
LARGE TORTILLA SOUP$10.00
TORTILLA SOUP$8.00
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Tortilla Soup$7.00
Chicken | Guajillo Peppers | Charred Corn | Avocado | Cilantro | Queso Fresco | Tortilla strips
