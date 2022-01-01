Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Item pic

 

Orwashers Bakery

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chocolate Brownie$4.00
Chewy and rich chocolate chip brownies.
More about Orwashers Bakery
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chocolate Brownie$4.00
Chewy and rich chocolate chip brownies.
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Brownie$5.00
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

 

Olde City

66 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chunk Brownie$5.00
More about Olde City
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai - Upper East

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Brownie$6.50
Ultra moist with rich flavor, this melt-in-your-mouth brownie will be love at first bite
More about Spice Thai - Upper East
Item pic

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Midtown

601 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Brownie$4.50
the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Midtown
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Brownie$8.00
More about Friedman's - Herald Square

