Chocolate brownies in New York
New York restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Orwashers Bakery
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Chocolate Chocolate Brownie
|$4.00
Chewy and rich chocolate chip brownies.
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Chocolate Brownie
|$4.00
Chewy and rich chocolate chip brownies.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Chocolate Brownie
|$5.00
Spice Thai - Upper East
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Triple Chocolate Brownie
|$6.50
Ultra moist with rich flavor, this melt-in-your-mouth brownie will be love at first bite
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Midtown
601 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Dark Chocolate Brownie
|$4.50
the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.