Ball soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve ball soup
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Matzah Ball Soup
|$16.00
Classic Jewish soup with faux chicken flavoring.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls 酒酿圆子
|$8.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Matzah Ball Soup
|$14.00
chicken, carrot, parsnip, onion, dill (non-gebrokts)
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup
|$9.00
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Matzoh Ball Soup
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$13.00
Natural Young Chicken, Noodles, Carrots, Haricot Verts, Onions
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|$11.00
1 quart. 2 matzo balls. Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Sesame Rice Balls in Sweet Soup
|$8.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
|Homemade Red Bean Soup w. Rice Balls
|$7.00
Sweet, Vegetarian