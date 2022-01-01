Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve ball soup

Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Matzo Ball Soup$4.99
More about Zabar’s
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Size Matzo Ball Soup$13.00
More about Friedman's
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Matzah Ball Soup$16.00
Classic Jewish soup with faux chicken flavoring.
More about Thyme & Tonic
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls 酒酿圆子$8.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
More about Cafe China
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
More about Friedmans West
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matzah Ball Soup$14.00
chicken, carrot, parsnip, onion, dill (non-gebrokts)
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup$9.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Matzoh Ball Soup image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matzoh Ball Soup
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matzo Ball Soup$13.00
Matzo Ball Soup$13.00
Natural Young Chicken, Noodles, Carrots, Haricot Verts, Onions
Matzo Ball Soup$13.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
More about Friedman's
Matzo Ball Soup image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Matzo Ball Soup$11.00
1 quart. 2 matzo balls. Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matzo Ball Soup$7.88
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
More about Friedman's
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Rice Balls in Sweet Soup$8.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
Homemade Red Bean Soup w. Rice Balls$7.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
More about Uluh
Matzoh Ball Soup image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York

Avg 4.8 (2262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matzoh Ball Soup$11.00
fluffy matzoh ball, carrot, chinese celery, fresh dill in our homemade chicken broth
More about Golden Diner

