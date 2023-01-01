Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Monkey Bar

East 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip$25.95
Baby artichoke, spinach, garlic bread
More about Monkey Bar
Item pic

 

Friedmans - Central Park

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Corn tortillas. (Gluten-free)
More about Friedmans - Central Park
Item pic

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Corn tortillas.
Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Corn tortillas. (Gluten-free)
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Corn tortillas.
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Served with corn tortilla chips. (Gluten-free)
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.00
with corn tortilla chips
More about Friedmans West
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Artichoke Dip$16.00
Spinach, artichoke hearts, cashew sour cream, gluten free breadcrumbs. Served with pita chips.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$18.00
tomato relish, tortilla chips
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Corn tortillas. (Gluten-free)
Spinach Artichoke Dip (O)$15.00
Corn tortillas.
More about Friedman's - Herald Square
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (10934 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.95
Served with House-Made Tortilla Chips
More about 5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5 Napkin Burger - Broadway

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (2060 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.95
Served with House-Made Tortilla Chips
More about 5 Napkin Burger - Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Papaya Salad

Waffles

Dumplings

Barley Soup

Scallops

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Mango Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (114 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston