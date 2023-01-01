Spinach and artichoke dip in New York
New York restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Monkey Bar
Monkey Bar
East 54th Street, New York
|Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$25.95
Baby artichoke, spinach, garlic bread
More about Friedmans - Central Park
Friedmans - Central Park
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$15.00
Corn tortillas. (Gluten-free)
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$15.00
Corn tortillas.
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$15.00
Corn tortillas. (Gluten-free)
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Corn tortillas.
More about Friedmans West
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
Served with corn tortilla chips. (Gluten-free)
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.00
with corn tortilla chips
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$16.00
Spinach, artichoke hearts, cashew sour cream, gluten free breadcrumbs. Served with pita chips.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$18.00
tomato relish, tortilla chips
More about Friedman's - Herald Square
Friedman's - Herald Square
132 west 31 street, New York
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$15.00
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$15.00
Corn tortillas. (Gluten-free)
|Spinach Artichoke Dip (O)
|$15.00
Corn tortillas.
More about 5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5 Napkin Burger - 9th Ave
630 9th Ave, New York
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.95
Served with House-Made Tortilla Chips