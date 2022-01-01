Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Double chocolate cookie with a little chipotle spice.
Allergens: Dairy, gluten
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Dark cocoa flavored cookies filled with creamy white chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
More about Billy's Bakery
Alidoro image

 

Alidoro

383 West 31st Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Alidoro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Hill and Bay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Maman Soho

239 Centre Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
More about Maman Soho
Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack$9.50
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
More about Orwashers UES
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Maman

12 W. 48th Street, NY

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
More about Maman
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Dried strawberries, cranberries, and dark chocolate chips, baked into a soft cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (DF)$4.60
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate chip cookie dough$5.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
More about Poulette Midtown East
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack$9.50
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.90
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
More about Orwashers UWS
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$3.00
More about KOSHER DELUXE
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)$3.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
62879126-cf8f-489e-ac9a-155b2da37203 image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)$2.49
House-made
Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)$5.99
House-made
More about Bobwhite Counter
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Two Boots EV

42 Ave A, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
House baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Two Boots EV
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
From Amy's Bread!
More about Pier i Cafe
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.95
More about ING Cafe
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

1 Rockefeller Plaza, New York

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Alidoro
Veselka image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

Café Cannal

416 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Café Cannal
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Blue Park Kitchen

70 Pine Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about Blue Park Kitchen
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
miso chocolate chip cookie$4.00
More about Nami Nori
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream) Filling
More about Billy's Bakery
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

18 E 39th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Alidoro
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.00
More about Marie Blachère
Item pic

 

Blue Park Kitchen

666 3rd ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about Blue Park Kitchen

