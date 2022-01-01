Chocolate chip cookies in New York
New York restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Double chocolate cookie with a little chipotle spice.
Allergens: Dairy, gluten
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|White Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Dark cocoa flavored cookies filled with creamy white chocolate chips.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Maman Soho
239 Centre Street, New York
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack
|$9.50
Maman
12 W. 48th Street, NY
|Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Dried strawberries, cranberries, and dark chocolate chips, baked into a soft cookie.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (DF)
|$4.60
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy.
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|chocolate chip cookie dough
|$5.25
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie - 4 pack
|$9.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.90
Chocolate Chip cookies studded with extra large Valhrona dark and milk chocolate chips.
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$9.00
chocolate chunk, maldon sea salt
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)
|$3.00
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)
|$2.49
House-made
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)
|$5.99
House-made
Two Boots EV
42 Ave A, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
House baked chocolate chip cookies
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
From Amy's Bread!
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.95
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Billy's Bakery
75 Franklin St, New York City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Classic brown sugar cookie dough filled with semisweet chocolate chips.
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Chip Cookie w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich w/Black & White (Van & Choco Buttercream) Filling
