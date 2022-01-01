Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve barbacoas

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.00
slow braised short ribs
w/avocado leaf
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant image

 

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
Fast Pay
Barbacoa Taco$3.95
More about Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
Banner pic

TACOS

Azulé Cantina

31 W 52nd, New York

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beach Barbacoa$4.00
Slow braised beef, pickled onions, quest fresco
More about Azulé Cantina
Item pic

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Tacos$18.00
lamb barbacoa, cilantro, red onion, pickled jalapeno, guacamole
More about Toro Loco NYC
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Beef Brisket, White Onion, Queso Fresco
More about Conmigo
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Lamb Flautas$23.00
Rolled and fried tortillas filled with pulled lamb, topped with lettuce, salsa roja, avocado cream
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Barbacoa Burrito$16.00
Slow roasted and pulled lamb leg, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, salsa arbol, jack cheddar cheese, crema and tomato pico de gallo wrapped in out handmade flour tortillas.
More about Anejo
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Tacos$22.00
Barbacoa Tacos$22.00
Slow roasted beef rib tacos with crisp radish, pickled red onion, cilantro, habanero peppers & lime
More about Jacob's Pickles

