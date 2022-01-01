Barbacoas in New York
New York restaurants that serve barbacoas
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$4.00
slow braised short ribs
w/avocado leaf
TACOS
Azulé Cantina
31 W 52nd, New York
|Beach Barbacoa
|$4.00
Slow braised beef, pickled onions, quest fresco
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$18.00
lamb barbacoa, cilantro, red onion, pickled jalapeno, guacamole
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
Beef Brisket, White Onion, Queso Fresco
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Barbacoa Lamb Flautas
|$23.00
Rolled and fried tortillas filled with pulled lamb, topped with lettuce, salsa roja, avocado cream
TACOS • TAPAS
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|Lamb Barbacoa Burrito
|$16.00
Slow roasted and pulled lamb leg, yellow Mexican rice, black beans, salsa arbol, jack cheddar cheese, crema and tomato pico de gallo wrapped in out handmade flour tortillas.