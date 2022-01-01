Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale caesar salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve kale caesar salad

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
CHIPOTLE MARINATED KALE | CRISPY RED ONIONS AVOCADO | TOASTED ALMONDS | ALMOND PARMESAN | CROUTONS (N)(V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh Kale with House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar salad with Kale$12.85
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Sauce Pizzeria image

 

Sauce Pizzeria

225 Liberty St, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
BABY KALE CAESAR SALAD$9.95
More about Sauce Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Maman Nomad

22W 25th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raquel Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
with roasted chicken, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, country bread croutons & pickled onions with maman’s homemade caesar dressing
More about Maman Nomad
Item pic

 

Au Cheval New York

33 Cortlandt Alley, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$17.95
Garlic Sourdough Crumbs, Parmesan & Classic Caesar Dressing
More about Au Cheval New York

