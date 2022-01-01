Kale caesar salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve kale caesar salad
More about The Butcher's Daughter
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
CHIPOTLE MARINATED KALE | CRISPY RED ONIONS AVOCADO | TOASTED ALMONDS | ALMOND PARMESAN | CROUTONS (N)(V)
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Kale with House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons
More about The Butcher's Daughter
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Chicken Caesar salad with Kale
|$12.85
More about Maman Nomad
Maman Nomad
22W 25th Street, New York
|Raquel Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
with roasted chicken, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, country bread croutons & pickled onions with maman’s homemade caesar dressing