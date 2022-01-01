Panna cotta in New York
New York restaurants that serve panna cotta
More about Altro Paradiso
Altro Paradiso
234 Spring Street, New York
|Panna Cotta
|$11.00
Amarena cherries and aged balsamic.
(GF)
(Vegetarian)
More about Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Panna Cotta
|$4.80
Vanilla Coconut Gelato - Raspberry Puree - Fresh Peaches
More about Via Porta
Via Porta
522 Hudson Street, New York
|Coconut Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Pineapple-Rosemary Gelée, Mango Kiwi Salsa and Coconut Shortbread