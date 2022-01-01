Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve panna cotta

Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Hoji-Tea Panna Cotta$12.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Panna Cotta image

 

Altro Paradiso

234 Spring Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panna Cotta$11.00
Amarena cherries and aged balsamic.
(GF)
(Vegetarian)
More about Altro Paradiso
Lupa Osteria image

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil Panna Cotta$14.00
More about Lupa Osteria
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Panna Cotta$4.80
Vanilla Coconut Gelato - Raspberry Puree - Fresh Peaches
More about Certe
Item pic

 

Via Porta

522 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Panna Cotta$8.00
Pineapple-Rosemary Gelée, Mango Kiwi Salsa and Coconut Shortbread
More about Via Porta

