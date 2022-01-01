Arugula salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve arugula salad
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$17.00
baby arugula with green apples, cured red onions, pepitas, manchego cheese and dried cranberries, in an oregano-lime vinaigrette
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Arugula & Pear Salad
|$11.95
arugula, pear, young pecorino cheese and lemon dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Arugula & Grilled Asparagus Salad
|$16.00
castelvetrano olives, pistachio pesto, red wine vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Grape Arugula Salad
|$16.00
baby spinach & arugula, goat cheese, caramelized hazelnuts and grapefruit balsamic vinaigrette
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$16.00
tomato / ricotta salata / lemon vinaigrette
|GF Arugula Salad
|$16.00
tomato / ricotta salata / lemon vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Arugula Salad for 4
|$24.00
Shaved Parmigiano, Pickled Onion
La Bonne Soupe
48 W 55th Street, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$17.00
Cilantro dressing, sliced pear, Greek feta, candied walnuts. Vegetarian.
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$11.95
pear, young pecorino cheese & lemon dressing
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Shavings of parmigiano, tomato, lemon and olive oil emulsion.
PIZZA
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$12.00
pear, young pecorino cheese & lemon dressing
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$16.00
With cherry tomatoes, parmigiano, cucumber, and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Arugula Salad
|$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Baby Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|GFF Arugula Salad
|$14.00
fennel, parmesan, lemon, e.v.o.o
