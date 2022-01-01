Arugula salad in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$17.00
baby arugula with green apples, cured red onions, pepitas, manchego cheese and dried cranberries, in an oregano-lime vinaigrette
More about Santa Fe
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula & Pear Salad$11.95
arugula, pear, young pecorino cheese and lemon dressing
More about Max Caffe'
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula & Grilled Asparagus Salad$16.00
castelvetrano olives, pistachio pesto, red wine vinaigrette
Grilled Asaparagus And Arugula Salad$16.00
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Arugula Salad, Yuzu Vinaigrette$16.00
More about RedFarm
Grape Arugula Salad image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grape Arugula Salad$16.00
baby spinach & arugula, goat cheese, caramelized hazelnuts and grapefruit balsamic vinaigrette
More about NERAI
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$16.00
tomato / ricotta salata / lemon vinaigrette
GF Arugula Salad$16.00
tomato / ricotta salata / lemon vinaigrette
More about Rubirosa
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad for 4$24.00
Shaved Parmigiano, Pickled Onion
More about Osteria Cotta
La Bonne Soupe image

 

La Bonne Soupe

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$17.00
Cilantro dressing, sliced pear, Greek feta, candied walnuts. Vegetarian.
More about La Bonne Soupe
7cbb81f5-126d-4fd7-80c2-e413c1ec233c image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$11.95
pear, young pecorino cheese & lemon dressing
More about Max SoHa
30af8da1-df43-40da-89ff-9db61b57cf50 image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$12.00
Shavings of parmigiano, tomato, lemon and olive oil emulsion.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Arugula Salad image

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$12.00
pear, young pecorino cheese & lemon dressing
More about Bono Trattoria
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$16.00
With cherry tomatoes, parmigiano, cucumber, and carrots in our house vinaigrette.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Arugula Salad, Yuzu Vinaigrette$16.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad$17.00
More about French Roast
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Arugula Salad$12.00
More about Certe
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GFF Arugula Salad$14.00
fennel, parmesan, lemon, e.v.o.o
ARUGULA SALAD$14.00
fennel, parmesan, lemon, e.v.o.o.
More about Nizza

