Vegetable dumplings in New York
New York restaurants that serve vegetable dumplings
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Homemade Vegetable Dumplings
|$11.00
With Garlic Chili Oil
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$9.00
Sweet peas, carrots, spinach, cabbages and tofu bits served with sweet soy vinaigrette sauce
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$9.00
Mixed vegetables with black bean vinaigrette
