Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable dumplings in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve vegetable dumplings

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable & Peanut Dumplings$15.50
More about RedFarm
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Vegetable Dumplings$11.00
With Garlic Chili Oil
More about Thyme & Tonic
Vegetable Dumplings image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
Sweet peas, carrots, spinach, cabbages and tofu bits served with sweet soy vinaigrette sauce
More about PLUM
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
Mixed vegetables with black bean vinaigrette
More about Spice Thai
Consumer pic

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

90 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Vegetable Dumplings in Chili Oil$9.95
More about Han Dynasty
Vegetable Dumplings image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
Mixed vegetables with black bean vinaigrette
More about Spice Thai
Vegetable & Peanut Dumplings image

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable & Peanut Dumplings$15.50
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Dumplings$7.95
Pan-seared Japanese vegetable dumplings, served with our homemade sauce.
More about MAKANA

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Eel

Flautas

Short Ribs

Cupcakes

Potstickers

Greek Salad

Chai Lattes

Fish Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston