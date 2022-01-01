Nicoise salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve nicoise salad
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|NICOISE SALAD
|$26.00
grilled ahi tuna, french beans, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, red potatoes, olives, watermelon radish, mixed greens, dijon vinaigrette
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Salade Nicoise
|$26.00
grilled ahi tuna, haricots vert, tomatoes, hard cooked eggs, potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, radishes, nicoise olives, red wine vinaigrette
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$31.50
Broiled Salmon, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, green beans, olives and hard boiled egg.