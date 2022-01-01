Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicoise salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Tanner Smith's image

GRILL

Tanner Smith's

204 W 55th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Nicoise Salad$20.00
More about Tanner Smith's
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NICOISE SALAD$26.00
grilled ahi tuna, french beans, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, red potatoes, olives, watermelon radish, mixed greens, dijon vinaigrette
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salade Nicoise$26.00
grilled ahi tuna, haricots vert, tomatoes, hard cooked eggs, potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, radishes, nicoise olives, red wine vinaigrette
More about NICE MATIN
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Nicoise Salad$31.50
Broiled Salmon, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, green beans, olives and hard boiled egg.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Nicoise Salad$10.80
Tomato, Harciot Vert, Hard Boiled Eggs, Olives, Baby Arugula
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

