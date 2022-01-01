Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Santa Fe Shrimp Roll image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Shrimp Roll$12.50
panko crusted shrimp, mango, and avocado slices rolled in a flour tortilla, served with chipotle aïoli
More about Santa Fe
Sushi & Co image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Black Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$10.95
Black Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$10.95
More about Sushi & Co
Item pic

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Rolls (2 pc)$7.00
More about Thank You Come Again
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Roll$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Golden Shrimp Roll$6.95
Fried crispy seasoned shrimps wrapped in wonton skin with sweet chili sauce on the side
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

 

Sush1

555 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Crunchy Roll$13.95
8 pieces
In - shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber
Top - kani, tempura crumbs, eel & spicy mayo
NEW ROLL!!!
More about Sush1
Atlantic Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$11.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP ROLLS$11.00
Marinated whole shrimp wrapped in a delicious crispy pastry shell, served with plum sauce.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Roll w. Shrimp 鮮蝦腸$5.75
Mazzarella Shrimp Spring Roll 芝士蝦春卷$5.75
Rice Roll w. Crispy Shrimp 红米肠粉$8.75
More about Hey Yuet
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy shrimp rolls$12.00
Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with sweet chili dipping sauce
More about Mama's Cupboard
Item pic

 

JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Summer Rolls$7.95
2 rolls with shrimp, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.**Served with peanut sauce***
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
***Please be aware that products at this location contain peanuts.
More about JoJu
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura roll$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)$9.95
Sushi roll with shrimp tempura.
More about Sushi-teria
FIG & OLIVE image

 

FIG & OLIVE

808 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Lobster & Shrimp Roll$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
More about FIG & OLIVE

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cheese Fries

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Clams

Cobb Salad

Tofu Soup

Tiramisu

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston