Shrimp rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Santa Fe Shrimp Roll
|$12.50
panko crusted shrimp, mango, and avocado slices rolled in a flour tortilla, served with chipotle aïoli
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Black Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$10.95
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Shrimp Rolls (2 pc)
|$7.00
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Lobster & Shrimp Roll
|$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Golden Shrimp Roll
|$6.95
Fried crispy seasoned shrimps wrapped in wonton skin with sweet chili sauce on the side
Sush1
555 6th Ave, New York
|Shrimp Crunchy Roll
|$13.95
8 pieces
In - shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber
Top - kani, tempura crumbs, eel & spicy mayo
NEW ROLL!!!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$11.00
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|SHRIMP ROLLS
|$11.00
Marinated whole shrimp wrapped in a delicious crispy pastry shell, served with plum sauce.
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|Rice Roll w. Shrimp 鮮蝦腸
|$5.75
|Mazzarella Shrimp Spring Roll 芝士蝦春卷
|$5.75
|Rice Roll w. Crispy Shrimp 红米肠粉
|$8.75
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Crispy shrimp rolls
|$12.00
Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with sweet chili dipping sauce
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$7.95
2 rolls with shrimp, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.**Served with peanut sauce***
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura roll
|$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)
|$9.95
Sushi roll with shrimp tempura.