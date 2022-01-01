Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$7.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
MANGO STICKY RICE$10.00
(SEASONAL)
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango with Sticky Rice$9.00
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$9.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MANGO STICKY RICE$9.00
Ripe Mango with Coconut Sticky Rice topped with Crispy Mung Bean
More about Thai Diner
Sabai Thai image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$17.00
More about Sabai Thai

