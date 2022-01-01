Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$9.00
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Three of Cups Soho

150 Sullivan St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Bisque Soup$11.00
More about Three of Cups Soho
Item pic

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Tomato Soup$10.00
Family Size Tomato Soup$14.00
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Tomato Soup image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup$0.00
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Tomato Soup image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$8.00
More about Friedmans West
La Bonne Soupe image

 

La Bonne

48 W 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Eggplant Soup$13.00
More about La Bonne
Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bisque Soup$0.00
tomato, onion, butter, cream, basil oil
V
More about 1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HEARTY TOMATO SOUP$9.75
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Tomato Soup image

 

Friedmans Upper West Side

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$0.00
More about Friedmans Upper West Side
Creamline image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup ONLY$5.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.00
More about Creamline - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$0.00
More about Friedman's - Herald Square
Consumer pic

 

The Chipped Cup - 3610 Broadway

3610 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$15.50
More about The Chipped Cup - 3610 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Kale Caesar Salad

Pork Dumplings

Beef Stew

Pad See

Italian Subs

Ham Sandwiches

Garlic Chicken

Fried Ice Cream

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston