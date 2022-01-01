Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried veggie dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings$9.00
6 pieces
Gyoza Dumpling Lunch Combo  $10.00
Served with tofu salad, seaweed salad, and steamed white rice
Pan Fried Gyoza Dumplings$9.00
6 pieces
More about Tampopo Ramen
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

567 W. 125th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried veggie dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Crispy Gyoza image

 

Glaze

643 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Gyoza$4.00
More about Glaze
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

235 East 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried veggie dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried veggie dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA*$14.75
Cabbage, Carrot, Cilantro, Mushroom, Spicy Sauce (Contains Gluten And Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$6.95
Pork dumplings. Fried ground pork with vegetables. Served with sweet soy sauce.
More about Pro Thai
Meat Gyoza image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Gyoza$7.00
chicken fried dumplings with chili soy sauce
More about Izakaya Juraku
**Gyoza 7pc** image

RAMEN

Marufuku Ramen - NY

92 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Gyoza 7pc**$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Marufuku Ramen - NY
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried veggie dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyoza$8.50
Dumplings wrapped in house skin w/ chicken, scallion & sour ponzu sauce
More about Spice Thai
Chicken Gyoza image

SALADS • RAMEN

Strings Ramen

188 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Gyoza$7.95
Pork Gyoza$7.95
More about Strings Ramen
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
Choice of pork, beef, seafood and vegetable
More about 1. Tenzan
Chicken Gyoza image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyoza$8.50
Dumplings wrapped in house skin w/ chicken, scallion & sour ponzu sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Nakamura Ramen

172 Delancey st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Gyoza$10.00
5pcs
More about Nakamura Ramen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A8 Pork Gyoza 6pcs Fried$4.95
Japanese dumplings with pork fillings.
More about Sushi-teria
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Gyoza 6 pcs$8.00
Deep Fried Gyoza 6 pcs$7.00
More about GORIN Ramen

