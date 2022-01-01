Gyoza in New York
New York restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)
|$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|App Fried Gyoza Veggie (5pc)
|$7.95
5 pcs of fried veggie dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
|App Fried Gyoza Shrimp (5pc)
|$7.95
5 pcs of fried dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
More about Tampopo Ramen
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Deep Fried Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.00
6 pieces
|Gyoza Dumpling Lunch Combo
|$10.00
Served with tofu salad, seaweed salad, and steamed white rice
|Pan Fried Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.00
6 pieces
More about PLANTA Queen
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|GYOZA*
|$14.75
Cabbage, Carrot, Cilantro, Mushroom, Spicy Sauce (Contains Gluten And Soy)
More about Pro Thai
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Gyoza
|$6.95
Pork dumplings. Fried ground pork with vegetables. Served with sweet soy sauce.
More about Izakaya Juraku
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Meat Gyoza
|$7.00
chicken fried dumplings with chili soy sauce
More about Marufuku Ramen - NY
RAMEN
Marufuku Ramen - NY
92 2nd Ave, New York
|**Gyoza 7pc**
|$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Gyoza
|$8.50
Dumplings wrapped in house skin w/ chicken, scallion & sour ponzu sauce
More about Strings Ramen
SALADS • RAMEN
Strings Ramen
188 2nd Ave, New York
|Chicken Gyoza
|$7.95
|Pork Gyoza
|$7.95
More about 1. Tenzan
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Choice of pork, beef, seafood and vegetable
More about Sushi-teria
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|A8 Pork Gyoza 6pcs Fried
|$4.95
Japanese dumplings with pork fillings.