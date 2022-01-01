Italian sandwiches in New York
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Italian Sandwich
|$12.75
Fresh mozzarella, honey-roasted tomatoes and basil, drizzled with olive oil on Orwashers Ciabatta
Blue Kitchen Café
1 Police Plaza Path, New York
|Italian Meatball Sandwich
|$9.99
Slow Cooked Italian Meatballs, Marinara Sauce & Parmesan Cheese Served on Italian or Focaccia Bread
|Italian Sandwich
|$9.99
Boar’s Head® Deluxe Ham, Boar’s Head®, Genoa Salami, Cracked Pepper Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Tomato & Onion, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
30 Broad Street, New York
|Italian Cotto Sandwich
|$14.00
Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South
287 Park Avenue South, New York
|Italian Cotto Sandwich
|$14.00