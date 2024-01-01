Chicken cobb salad in New York
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$24.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken or chicken schnitzel, avocado, Danish blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon and tomatoes. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Westville Upper West Side
2290 Broadway, New York
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$20.00
breaded chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery, cucumbers, marinated red onions, blue cheese and romaine w/ buffalo blue cheese dressing