Chicken cobb salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$24.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken or chicken schnitzel, avocado, Danish blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon and tomatoes. Served with blue cheese dressing.
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

Westville Upper West Side

2290 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$20.00
breaded chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, carrots, celery, cucumbers, marinated red onions, blue cheese and romaine w/ buffalo blue cheese dressing
More about Westville Upper West Side
Main pic

 

Atria Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Atria Senior Living - Hudson Yards

