Tomato salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve tomato salad
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad
|$6.00
grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Tomato & Brooklyn Burrata Salad
|$21.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brine
106 8th Ave., New York
|MARINATED TOMATO AND HEARTS OF PALM SALAD
|$4.19
Grape tomatoes marinated with Ecuadorian hearts of palm, red onion, and fresh basil