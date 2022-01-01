Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tomato salad

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad$6.00
grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette
More about Santa Fe
Seamore's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Consumer pic

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato & Brooklyn Burrata Salad$21.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brine

106 8th Ave., New York

Avg 4.5 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MARINATED TOMATO AND HEARTS OF PALM SALAD$4.19
Grape tomatoes marinated with Ecuadorian hearts of palm, red onion, and fresh basil
More about Brine

