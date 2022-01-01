Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
M-2 Whole Red Snapper$29.95
Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing. GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. 3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce. THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper$10.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Basil Red Snapper Yummy Special$24.00
Fried whole red snapper with fresh basil sauce, chili pepper, onions, carrots, bell pepper and roasted chili paste sauce on steamed Napa, bok choy and cabbage. Spicy.
More about Yummy Thai
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RED SNAPPER FILET$29.00
Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables, lemon caper sauce
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nigiri: Red Snapper$7.00
Sashimi: Red Snapper$7.00
More about Tampopo Kitchen

