Snapper in New York

Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing. GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. 3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce. THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**

