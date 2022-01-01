Snapper in New York
New York restaurants that serve snapper
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|M-2 Whole Red Snapper
|$29.95
Choice of: MANGO SALAD - mango, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in chili lime dressing. GINGER - ginger, onion, scalion, celery, and mushroom in light brown sauce. 3-FLAVOR - bell pepper, garlic, in tamarind chili sauce. THAI HERB - lemongrass, red onion, lime leaf, cashew nut, ginger, tossed in sweet chili lime sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|Crispy Basil Red Snapper Yummy Special
|$24.00
Fried whole red snapper with fresh basil sauce, chili pepper, onions, carrots, bell pepper and roasted chili paste sauce on steamed Napa, bok choy and cabbage. Spicy.
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|RED SNAPPER FILET
|$29.00
Basmati Rice, Grilled Vegetables, lemon caper sauce