Chicken enchiladas in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$24.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_
|$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$34.00
Stuffed chicken tortillas smothered in salsa verde, side of tomato rice and beans
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_
|$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free