Chicken enchiladas in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
2 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar, and jack cheese, topped with your choice of enchilada sauce (Salsa Rojo, Salsa Verde or Mole Poblano), crema, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans. (Mole Enchiladas with chicken pictured)
More about Santa Fe
Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chicken Enchiladas$34.00
Stuffed chicken tortillas smothered in salsa verde, side of tomato rice and beans
More about Talia's Steakhouse
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano

