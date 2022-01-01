Pancakes in New York
New York restaurants that serve pancakes
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Butcher's Pancakes
|$16.00
RICE FLOUR PANCAKES | ALMOND MILK | COCONUT DRIZZLE| BERRY SAUCE (V)(N)(GF)
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Scallion Pancake
|$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Grainless Pancake / Waffle Mix
|$8.99
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Dutch Baby Pancake
|$15.00
vanilla, rhubarb compote
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Okonomiyaki Pancakes
|$9.00
Japanese vegetable pancakes topped with sweet and savory okonomiyaki sauce, scallions, and red ginger pickles. Vegetarian friendly.
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Gold Coin Scallion Pancakes, Applewood Smoked Bacon
|$16.00
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Buckwheat Pancakes
|$15.00
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Pancakes with Maple Butter
|$17.00
maple butter
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chocolate Pancakes
|$18.00
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$17.00
Buttermilk pancakes,Blueberry compote , maple syrup
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Butcher's Pancakes
|$16.00
Mala Project
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Scallion Pancake
|$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Pancakes
|$17.00
Vermont maple syrup.
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Chive Pancakes 韭菜盒子 (2)
|$10.00
Chives, egg, dried shrimp
|Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼
|$8.00
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Thai Chive Pancake
|$6.95
Crispy chive pancake served with soy vinaigrette.
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Scallion Pancakes
|$9.14
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$16.00
Blueberry Compote
Mala Project
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|Scallion Pancake
|$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Coconut Passionfruit Pancakes
|$15.00
Coconut pancakes made with almond and brown rice flour. Topped with a passionfruit drizzle and house made granola.
El Castillo de Jagua 2
521 Grand Street, New York
|3 Golden Brown Pancakes Breakfast
|$4.50
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$17.00
whipped ricotta, lemon zest, blueberries, vermont maple syrup
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Pancake Burger
|$21.00
|M&M Pancakes
|$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
|$15.00
berries, maple butter
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Potato Pancakes LRG
|$6.00
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Side Pancake
|$7.00
|Chicken & Pancakes
|$21.00
with Crispy Nitrate Free Bacon and Home Made Syrup
|Chicken & Pancakes
|$21.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Crispy Nitrate Free Bacon, Homemade Syrup
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|3 Golden Brown Pancakes Breakfast
|$4.50
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Pancakes
|$13.00
Buttermilk or Buckwheat
|SD Pot Pancake
|$6.00
|Single Potato Pancake
|$6.00
Served with sour cream & applesauce
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES
|$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
|3 JUMBO PANCAKES
|$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
|GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES
|$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Chive Pancake
|$9.00
fried vegetarian chive pancakes served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce.
|Chive Pancake
|$9.00
fried vegetarian chive pancake served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce. Vegan
13 East 37th Street, New York
|Beef Pancake Wrap
|$13.00
hand-kneaded crispy scallion pancake wrapped around tender braised beef shank
with our special sauce spread, onion, and cilantro
牛肉卷饼
- 2