Pancakes in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pancakes

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butcher's Pancakes$16.00
RICE FLOUR PANCAKES | ALMOND MILK | COCONUT DRIZZLE| BERRY SAUCE (V)(N)(GF)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grainless Pancake / Waffle Mix$8.99
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Dutch Baby Pancake$15.00
vanilla, rhubarb compote
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Okonomiyaki Pancakes$9.00
Japanese vegetable pancakes topped with sweet and savory okonomiyaki sauce, scallions, and red ginger pickles. Vegetarian friendly.
More about Tampopo Ramen
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gold Coin Scallion Pancakes, Applewood Smoked Bacon$16.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buckwheat Pancakes$15.00
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancakes with Maple Butter$17.00
maple butter
More about Community Food and Juice
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Pancakes$18.00
Blueberry Pancakes$17.00
Buttermilk pancakes,Blueberry compote , maple syrup
More about Friedman's
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Butcher's Pancakes$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pancakes$17.00
Vermont maple syrup.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chive Pancakes 韭菜盒子 (2)$10.00
Chives, egg, dried shrimp
Scallion Pancakes 葱油饼$8.00
More about Cafe China
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chive Pancake$6.95
Crispy chive pancake served with soy vinaigrette.
More about Thai Terminal
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion Pancakes$9.14
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$16.00
Blueberry Compote
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancake$8.00
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
More about Mala Project
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Passionfruit Pancakes$15.00
Coconut pancakes made with almond and brown rice flour. Topped with a passionfruit drizzle and house made granola.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

 

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Golden Brown Pancakes Breakfast$4.50
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
Item pic

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$17.00
whipped ricotta, lemon zest, blueberries, vermont maple syrup
More about Cafeteria
Item pic

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Burger$21.00
M&M Pancakes$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream
More about The Horny Ram
Item pic

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$15.00
berries, maple butter
More about Rosemary's
Potato Pancakes LRG image

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Pancakes LRG$6.00
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Pancake$7.00
Chicken & Pancakes$21.00
with Crispy Nitrate Free Bacon and Home Made Syrup
Chicken & Pancakes$21.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Crispy Nitrate Free Bacon, Homemade Syrup
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3 Golden Brown Pancakes Breakfast$4.50
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$13.00
Buttermilk or Buckwheat
SD Pot Pancake$6.00
Single Potato Pancake$6.00
Served with sour cream & applesauce
More about Veselka
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
3 JUMBO PANCAKES$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES$13.50
Served with sweet butter and syrup.
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chive Pancake$9.00
fried vegetarian chive pancakes served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce.
Chive Pancake$9.00
fried vegetarian chive pancake served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce. Vegan
More about PLUM
Item pic

 

CHILI

13 East 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Pancake Wrap$13.00
hand-kneaded crispy scallion pancake wrapped around tender braised beef shank
with our special sauce spread, onion, and cilantro
牛肉卷饼
More about CHILI
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallion Pancakes (V)$5.75
Wheat flour wrappers mixed with scallions and pan fried. Vegan. (4 pieces)
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

Map

