Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$12.50
Mojito pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
House Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Mustard on Buttery Pressed Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Tina's Cuban image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich Platter$95.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$8.00
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
Cuban Sandwich image

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Cuban Sandwich$8.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CUBAN SANDWICH$21.00
marinated roast pork shoulder, sugar cured ham, swiss, sour pickles, mayo, dijon, plancha'd on crisp bread, comes with plantains
CUBAN SANDWICH$20.00
marinated roast pork shoulder, sugar cured ham, swiss, sour pickles, mayo, dijon, plancha'd on crisp bread, with plantains
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle & Dijonnaise served with Chips
More about Company Culture
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich Platter$95.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Sweet Potato Fries

Noodle Bowls

Thai Tea

Curry Chicken

Prosciutto

Clam Chowder

Wontons

Fruit Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston