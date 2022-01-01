Cuban sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.50
Mojito pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed roll
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
House Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles & Mustard on Buttery Pressed Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Cuban Sandwich Platter
|$95.00
El Castillo de Jagua 2
521 Grand Street, New York
|Cuban Sandwich
|$8.00
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Cuban Sandwich
|$8.00
|Chicken Cuban Sandwich
|$8.00
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CUBAN SANDWICH
|$21.00
marinated roast pork shoulder, sugar cured ham, swiss, sour pickles, mayo, dijon, plancha'd on crisp bread, comes with plantains
|CUBAN SANDWICH
|$20.00
marinated roast pork shoulder, sugar cured ham, swiss, sour pickles, mayo, dijon, plancha'd on crisp bread, with plantains
Company Culture
43 East 43rd Street, New York
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle & Dijonnaise served with Chips