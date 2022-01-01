Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$15.95
Pepper jack, romaine, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo.
More about Hill and Bay
Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
More about Greek Xpress
Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$14.95
grilled chicken, avocado and pico de gallo
More about Max Caffe'
Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing in a Flour Wrap, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Wrap$18.00
Tasty Chicken Wrap$14.95
(LS)Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.79
Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese and Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing* (*contains anchovy and cheese)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.79
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Bobwhite Counter
The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Wrap$18.00
jalapeño jack cheese, romaine, plum tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo, wedge cut fries
Blackened Chicken Wrap$18.00
jalapeño jack cheese, romaine, plum tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo, wedge cut fries
Blackened Chicken Wrap$19.00
jalapeño jack cheese, romaine, plum tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo, wedge cut fries
More about The Horny Ram
Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Wrap$14.95
More about Bodrum
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP$20.00
served with fries
CHICKEN CESEAR WRAP$20.00
served with fries
More about The Viand
Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Basil Wrap$10.00
Bell pepper, onion, iceberg
lettuce cups and triple dip: black hoisin, peanut sauce & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
More about Spice Thai
Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Wrap^$10.75
Shredded chicken with pesto, baby spinach, tomato and walnuts wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted upon request
More about Irving Farm New York
The Flying Cock

497 third avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$17.00
herb grilled chicken, diced bacon, onion, avocado, melted monterey jack, tomato, peppers, mixed greens, buttermilk dressing, warm flour tortilla
More about The Flying Cock
Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Basil Wrap$10.00
Bell pepper, onion, iceberg
lettuce cups and triple dip: black hoisin, peanut sauce & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
More about Spice Thai
RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Redfarm Chicken Wrap$21.00
More about RedFarm
Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express NYC
Friend of a Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN WRAP$18.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, onions, mozzarella & tomatoes on a flour tortilla
More about Friend of a Farmer
Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$15.75
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.75
Bacon, avocado, lettuce and crumbled blue cheese.
Cranberry Herb Chicken salad Wrap$15.75
Arugula, sun dried tomato.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Griddled Flatbread
More about Certe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Manhattan Chicken Cesar Wrap$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon & Caesar Dressing.
Hot Honey Chicken Wrap$10.25
Lightly Fried Chicken, Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Hot Honey.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
More about Perista Cafe

Map

