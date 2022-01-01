Chicken wraps in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
Pepper jack, romaine, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo.
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
|L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
grilled chicken, avocado and pico de gallo
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing in a Flour Wrap, Side of Fries or Salad
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Smoked Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
|Tasty Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
|(LS)Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.79
Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese and Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing* (*contains anchovy and cheese)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.79
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Blackened Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
jalapeño jack cheese, romaine, plum tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo, wedge cut fries
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP
|$20.00
served with fries
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Asian Chicken Basil Wrap
|$10.00
Bell pepper, onion, iceberg
lettuce cups and triple dip: black hoisin, peanut sauce & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Chicken Pesto Wrap^
|$10.75
Shredded chicken with pesto, baby spinach, tomato and walnuts wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted upon request
The Flying Cock
497 third avenue, new york
|Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
herb grilled chicken, diced bacon, onion, avocado, melted monterey jack, tomato, peppers, mixed greens, buttermilk dressing, warm flour tortilla
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chicken Basil Wrap
|$10.00
Bell pepper, onion, iceberg
lettuce cups and triple dip: black hoisin, peanut sauce & dry shrimp tamarind sauce
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
Friend of a Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|CHICKEN WRAP
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, onions, mozzarella & tomatoes on a flour tortilla
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$15.75
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.75
Bacon, avocado, lettuce and crumbled blue cheese.
|Cranberry Herb Chicken salad Wrap
|$15.75
Arugula, sun dried tomato.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Manhattan Chicken Cesar Wrap
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon & Caesar Dressing.
|Hot Honey Chicken Wrap
|$10.25
Lightly Fried Chicken, Gouda Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Hot Honey.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.25
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.