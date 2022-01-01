Popcorn chicken in New York
New York restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
More about Mala Project
Mala Project
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Spicy Popcorn Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy pieces of chicken tenders, with spicy mala seasoning.
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Popcorn Chicken Platter
|$18.95
More about Mala Project
Mala Project
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|Salt & Pepper Popcorn Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy Pieces of Chicken Tenders, with Salt & Pepper Seasoning.