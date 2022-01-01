Popcorn chicken in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Popcorn Chicken$13.00
Crispy pieces of chicken tenders, with spicy mala seasoning.
More about Mala Project
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken Platter$18.95
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salt & Pepper Popcorn Chicken$13.00
Crispy Pieces of Chicken Tenders, with Salt & Pepper Seasoning.
More about Mala Project
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$21.00
Panko breading, served with honey mustard
Popcorn Chicken$21.00
Passover breading with spicy aioli
More about Talia's Steakhouse

