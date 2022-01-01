Veggie sandwiches in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Goat Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Avocado, baby arugula, plum tomatoes, radish sprouts and vinaigrette on toasted whole what ciabatta
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Goat Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Avocado, baby arugula, plum tomatoes, radish sprouts and vinaigrette on toasted whole what ciabatta
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Veggie Sandwich$16.00
More about Friedmans West
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Sandwich$9.18
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$10.00
Mixed Roasted Veggie - Tomato - Red Onion - Fries - Yasouvlaki Sauce all stuffed in a Pita
More about Yasouvlaki

