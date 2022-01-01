Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Rice w/ Ice Cream$6.95
Coconut sticky rice with Vanilla Ice Cream **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Mango Sticky Rice$7.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Sticky Rice$2.50
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
V3 Sticky Rice Dumplings (3)$3.99
Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice Dumpling 粽子(1)$8.00
Glutinous rice, pork, salted duck egg yolk, soy sauce, bamboo leaves
More about Cafe China
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Sticky Rice With Ice Cream$5.95
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

 

Fat Choy

250 Broome St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice Dumplings$7.00
Grandson style, chili crisp, cilantro, dumpling sauce, 4 pieces
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
More about Fat Choy
Consumer pic

 

GAI Chicken & Rice

118 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STICKY TENDER OVER RICE$11.95
Ginger rice topped with 3pcs chicken tenders tossed in our stick sauce served with a side sauce of your choice.
STICKY WING OVER RICE$12.95
Ginger rice topped with 2pcs jumbo whole wings tossed in our sticky sauce served with a side sauce of your choice.
More about GAI Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
STICKY RICE$3.00
MANGO STICKY RICE$10.00
(SEASONAL)
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango with Sticky Rice$9.00
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pandan Coconut Sticky Rice$5.00
Butterfly Pea Sticky Rice$4.00
Mango Sticky Rice$9.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice 糯米雞$5.75
Fried sticky rice dumpling 鹹水角$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STICKY RICE$3.00
STICKY RICE$3.00
MANGO STICKY RICE$9.00
Ripe Mango with Coconut Sticky Rice topped with Crispy Mung Bean
More about Thai Diner
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Rice Red Curry Chicken Pouch (2)$9.50
Sticky rice, black bean, chicken w. red curry in coconut milk wrapped in banana leaf and steam
More about Saiguette
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Sticky Rice$2.50
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice$4.00
Mango Sticky Rice$17.00
More about Sabai Thai
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sub sticky rice (excluded noodle)$1.50
Coconut Sticky Rice$2.50
Sub Sticky Rice (Excluded Noodle)$1.50
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

NOODLES

Saigon Social

172 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Sticky Rice$10.00
Banh Tet Chien
stuffed with pork belly and mung bean, steamed in banana leaf, then deep fried
More about Saigon Social
Tam Sang image

NOODLES

Tam Sang

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Sticky Rice$5.00
More about Tam Sang

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Steak Salad

Thai Coffee

Beef Stew

Hibiscus Tea

Rotisserie Chicken

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Carbonara

Chicken Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston