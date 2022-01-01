Sticky rice in New York
New York restaurants that serve sticky rice
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|Sticky Rice w/ Ice Cream
|$6.95
Coconut sticky rice with Vanilla Ice Cream **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|V3 Sticky Rice Dumplings (3)
|$3.99
Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Sticky Rice Dumpling 粽子(1)
|$8.00
Glutinous rice, pork, salted duck egg yolk, soy sauce, bamboo leaves
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Sweet Sticky Rice With Ice Cream
|$5.95
Fat Choy
250 Broome St, New York
|Sticky Rice Dumplings
|$7.00
Grandson style, chili crisp, cilantro, dumpling sauce, 4 pieces
*Note: If you plan to eat at the restaurant, please order in the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
GAI Chicken & Rice
118 Fulton Street, New York
|STICKY TENDER OVER RICE
|$11.95
Ginger rice topped with 3pcs chicken tenders tossed in our stick sauce served with a side sauce of your choice.
|STICKY WING OVER RICE
|$12.95
Ginger rice topped with 2pcs jumbo whole wings tossed in our sticky sauce served with a side sauce of your choice.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|STICKY RICE
|$3.00
|MANGO STICKY RICE
|$10.00
(SEASONAL)
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango with Sticky Rice
|$9.00
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|Pandan Coconut Sticky Rice
|$5.00
|Butterfly Pea Sticky Rice
|$4.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$9.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|Sticky Rice 糯米雞
|$5.75
|Fried sticky rice dumpling 鹹水角
|$5.75
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|STICKY RICE
|$3.00
|MANGO STICKY RICE
|$9.00
Ripe Mango with Coconut Sticky Rice topped with Crispy Mung Bean
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Sticky Rice Red Curry Chicken Pouch (2)
|$9.50
Sticky rice, black bean, chicken w. red curry in coconut milk wrapped in banana leaf and steam
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Sticky Rice
|$4.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$17.00
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Sub sticky rice (excluded noodle)
|$1.50
|Coconut Sticky Rice
|$2.50
|Sub Sticky Rice (Excluded Noodle)
|$1.50
NOODLES
Saigon Social
172 Orchard St, New York
|Fried Sticky Rice
|$10.00
Banh Tet Chien
stuffed with pork belly and mung bean, steamed in banana leaf, then deep fried