Vietnamese coffee in New York
New York restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
PLUM Vietnamese Restaurant
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Vietnamese ice coffee
|$5.00
sweet Cafe du Monde dark roast
JoJu Midtown, 5th Avenue - JoJu- 5th Ave, Midtown
555 5th Ave, New York
|Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.95
Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee with condensed milk cream (sweetened).
Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee with condensed milk cream (sweetened).
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$4.95
The ultimate jolt!
The ultimate jolt! Traditional Hot Vietnamese Phin filter espresso with condensed milk poured over ice.