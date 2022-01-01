Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar's

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Coffee$0.00
More about Zabar's
Item pic

 

PLUM Vietnamese Restaurant

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese ice coffee$5.00
sweet Cafe du Monde dark roast
More about PLUM Vietnamese Restaurant
Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee image

 

JoJu Midtown, 5th Avenue - JoJu- 5th Ave, Midtown

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee$4.95
Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee with condensed milk cream (sweetened).
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.95
The ultimate jolt!
Traditional Hot Vietnamese Phin filter espresso with condensed milk poured over ice.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
More about JoJu Midtown, 5th Avenue - JoJu- 5th Ave, Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pho You

2656 Broadway, 2656 Broadway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
More about Just Pho You

