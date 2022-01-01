Paneer tikka in New York
New York restaurants that serve paneer tikka
Sahib
104 Lexington Ave, New York
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$15.95
Skewered paneer cheese, creamy tomato sauce
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
194 Bleecker St, New York
|Paneer Tikka Masala Box
|$13.98
Cubes of cottage cheese tossed in mildly spiced tomato sauce, served with Onion salad, Basmati rice, yellow Dal and Paratha (flatbread).
|Paneer Tikka Roll
|$8.97
Blocks of grilled cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and spices topped with onions and wrapped in a paratha (flatbread).