Paneer tikka in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Paneer Tikka Masala image

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.95
Skewered paneer cheese, creamy tomato sauce
More about Sahib
Item pic

 

Masala Times - Greenwich Village

194 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala Box$13.98
Cubes of cottage cheese tossed in mildly spiced tomato sauce, served with Onion salad, Basmati rice, yellow Dal and Paratha (flatbread).
Paneer Tikka Roll$8.97
Blocks of grilled cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and spices topped with onions and wrapped in a paratha (flatbread).
More about Masala Times - Greenwich Village
Item pic

 

Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE

534 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$11.99
More about Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE

