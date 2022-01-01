Curry puffs in New York
New York restaurants that serve curry puffs
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-9 Curry Puffs
|$9.95
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion in crispy puff pastry, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Curry Puff
|$6.95
Minced chicken, potatoes and onions cooked with curry powder and served with sweet cucumber relish.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CURRY PUFF
|$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|CHICKEN CURRY PUFF
|$10.00
Ground chicken with potato, onion and curry powder served with cucumber chutney sauce.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|A-9 Curry Puffs
|$9.95
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion in crispy puff pastry, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Veggies curry puffs (4)
|$10.50
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.50
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Curry Puff
|$9.00
sweet potatoes, onions, edamame, corn and snow peas with curry powder filling in puff pastry. Vegan
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Curry Puff
|$9.00
Chicken, potatoes, onions with cucumber salsa
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Homemade Curry Puff
|$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry