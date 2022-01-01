Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry puffs in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve curry puffs

A-9 Curry Puffs image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-9 Curry Puffs$9.95
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion in crispy puff pastry, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Puff$6.95
Minced chicken, potatoes and onions cooked with curry powder and served with sweet cucumber relish.
More about Pro Thai
CURRY PUFF image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY PUFF$8.00
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY PUFF$10.00
Ground chicken with potato, onion and curry powder served with cucumber chutney sauce.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-9 Curry Puffs$9.95
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion in crispy puff pastry, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Chicken curry puff image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggies curry puffs (4)$10.50
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.50
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
More about Mama's Cupboard
Curry Puff image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Puff$9.00
sweet potatoes, onions, edamame, corn and snow peas with curry powder filling in puff pastry. Vegan
More about PLUM
Curry Puff image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Puff$9.00
Chicken, potatoes, onions with cucumber salsa
More about Spice Thai
Homemade Curry Puff image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Curry Puff$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
More about Sabai Thai
0d68768e-1e2e-4ae9-b461-bba952c01c3d image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Puff$9.00
Chicken, potatoes, onions with cucumber salsa
More about Spice Thai

