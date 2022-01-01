Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in New York

New York restaurants that serve katsu curry

Item pic

 

MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about MOKBAR
Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

230 Vesey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
More about Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry$16.00
Japanese curry with Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken cutlet and Japanese pickles
More about Izakaya Juraku

