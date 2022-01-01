Pork chops in New York
New York restaurants that serve pork chops
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Pork Chop
|$18.00
Grilled Pork Chop with a Mustard Sauce, Side of Rice Pilaf & Sautéed Broccoli
**GF**
SUGAR BAR
254 West 72nd Street, New York
|French Cut Pork Chop
|$23.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Chuletas Fritas / Fried Pork chops
|$15.00
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|(L) Grilled Aged Pork Chop
|$14.50
Marinated with pepper & garlic with stir-fried mixed vegetables
|Maekong Aged Pork Chop
|$18.00
Marinated w/ garlic & Thai pepper, sautéed vegetables, Thai barbecue sauce
PIZZA
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Brick-Oven Roasted Pork Chop
|$25.00
roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions & a side of mashed potatoes
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Pork Chop
|$18.00
Marinated with garlic & Thai pepper, sautéed vegetables, Thai barbecue sauce
|(L) Grilled Aged Pork Chop
|$14.50
Marinated with pepper & garlic with stir-fried mixed vegetables
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Braised Pork Chop
|$26.00
Berkshire pork chop with hot & sweet vinegar peppers & mashed potatoes.
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|PORK CHOP SCARPARIELLO
|$26.00
pickled cherry peppers, onions, garlic,
roasted bell peppers, broccolini