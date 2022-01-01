Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pork chops

Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$18.00
Grilled Pork Chop with a Mustard Sauce, Side of Rice Pilaf & Sautéed Broccoli
**GF**
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marinated Grilled Pork Chops$31.95
More about RedFarm
French Cut Pork Chop image

 

SUGAR BAR

254 West 72nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Cut Pork Chop$23.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
More about SUGAR BAR
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Chuletas Fritas / Fried Pork chops$15.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Main pic

 

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pork Chops$15.00
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
(L) Grilled Aged Pork Chop$14.50
Marinated with pepper & garlic with stir-fried mixed vegetables
Maekong Aged Pork Chop$18.00
Marinated w/ garlic & Thai pepper, sautéed vegetables, Thai barbecue sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Brick-Oven Roasted Pork Chop$25.00
roasted bell peppers, caramelized onions & a side of mashed potatoes
More about Bono Trattoria
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$18.00
Marinated with garlic & Thai pepper, sautéed vegetables, Thai barbecue sauce
(L) Grilled Aged Pork Chop$14.50
Marinated with pepper & garlic with stir-fried mixed vegetables
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marinated Grilled Pork Chops$31.95
More about RedFarm
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Pork Chop$26.00
Berkshire pork chop with hot & sweet vinegar peppers & mashed potatoes.
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Item pic

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pork Chop$7.00
More about Noodle Edition
Nizza image

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK CHOP SCARPARIELLO$26.00
pickled cherry peppers, onions, garlic,
roasted bell peppers, broccolini
More about Nizza

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Maki

French Toast

Pad See

Chicken Kebabs

Parrilla

Kale Caesar Salad

Squid

Fish Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston