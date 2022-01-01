Blt sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|BLT Sandwich
|$13.00
Classic BLT on White Bread with Herb Mayo, Side of Fries or Salad
El Castillo de Jagua 2
521 Grand Street, New York
|Classic BLT Sandwich
|$6.00
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Classic BLT Sandwich
|$6.00
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|BLT SANDWICH
|$13.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
|BLT SANDWICH
|$11.50
served with coleslaw & pickle