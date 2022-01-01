Chopped salad in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Romaine Salad$15.50
roasted corn and black bean salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, and avocado dressing, topped with grilled onions and crispy tortilla strips
More about Santa Fe
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad 'Siciliana'$15.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomato, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, almonds, ricotta salata
More about Rosemary's East
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Israeli Chopped Salad (1/2lb)*$6.00
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Chopped Salad image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dudleys Chop Salad$14.00
Broccolini, cabbage, edamame, avo,
herbs, chickpea dressing
More about Dudleys
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$15.00
Crisp Romaine, Carrots, Apples, Avocado, Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette
**GF**
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Chopped Salad image

 

GRAY HAWK GRILL

1556 Second Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Chopped Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, corn, red pepper, cucumber, feta cheese, chick pea, carrot, pea, lemon vinaigrette
More about GRAY HAWK GRILL
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farmers Chopped Salad$15.00
seasonal chopped vegetables, romaine, feta, tarragon vinaigrette
Farmers Chopped Salad$15.00
seasonal chopped vegetables, romaine, feta, tarragon vinaigrette
More about Community Food and Juice
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Israeli Salad$19.00
cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red onion, scallion, radish, bell pepper, olives, mint, sumac, lemon, evoo
Israeli Chopped Salad$19.00
tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red onion, scallion, radish, red
peppers, mint, sumac, fresh lemon, EVOO
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Chopped Salad Siciliana image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad Siciliana$15.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
More about Rosemary's
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Romaine Salad$17.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
1 Penn Plaza image

 

1 Penn Plaza

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$12.00
romaine, radicchio, grilled chicken, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, herb vinaigrette
(GF)
More about 1 Penn Plaza
Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl image

 

The Flying Cock

497 third avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette
More about The Flying Cock
Greek Chop Salad image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
More about Friedman's
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$18.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Fried Onions, Buttermilk Dressing
More about Maison Pickle
Chopped Romaine Salad image

 

Market Line

115 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Romaine Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Onion, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini, Olives, Parmesan
More about Market Line
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

367 3rd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Kale Salad$17.00
More about Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
Arabic Chopped Salad image

 

Shoo Shoo Nolita

371 Broome Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (2967 reviews)
Arabic Chopped Salad$18.00
Tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, radishes, onions & herbs with bulgur served with Side of tahini
More about Shoo Shoo Nolita
Item pic

 

Au Cheval New York

33 Cortlandt Alley, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Wedge Salad$18.95
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Egg, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Ranch Dressing
More about Au Cheval New York
Banner pic

 

Via Porta

522 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Sicilian Chopped Salad$60.00
Finocchiona, Olives, Fried Ceci, Cherry Tomato, Pecorino Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette (serves 10 to 12)
More about Via Porta
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GFF Italian Chopped Salad$15.00
iceberg, cucumber, radish, fennel, tomatoes, olives, gluten free croutons, grana, oil & vinegar
ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD$15.00
iceberg, cucumber, radish, fennel, tomatoes, olives, croutons, grana, oil & vinegar
More about Nizza

