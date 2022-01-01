Chopped salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve chopped salad
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chopped Romaine Salad
|$15.50
roasted corn and black bean salsa, avocado, cotija cheese, and avocado dressing, topped with grilled onions and crispy tortilla strips
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Chopped Salad 'Siciliana'
|$15.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomato, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, almonds, ricotta salata
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Israeli Chopped Salad (1/2lb)*
|$6.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Dudleys Chop Salad
|$14.00
Broccolini, cabbage, edamame, avo,
herbs, chickpea dressing
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Crisp Romaine, Carrots, Apples, Avocado, Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette
**GF**
GRAY HAWK GRILL
1556 Second Avenue, New York
|Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, hearts of palm, red onion, corn, red pepper, cucumber, feta cheese, chick pea, carrot, pea, lemon vinaigrette
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Farmers Chopped Salad
|$15.00
seasonal chopped vegetables, romaine, feta, tarragon vinaigrette
|Farmers Chopped Salad
|$15.00
seasonal chopped vegetables, romaine, feta, tarragon vinaigrette
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|NEW Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chopped Israeli Salad
|$19.00
cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red onion, scallion, radish, bell pepper, olives, mint, sumac, lemon, evoo
|Israeli Chopped Salad
|$19.00
tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red onion, scallion, radish, red
peppers, mint, sumac, fresh lemon, EVOO
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Chopped Salad Siciliana
|$15.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
1 Penn Plaza
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
romaine, radicchio, grilled chicken, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, herb vinaigrette
(GF)
The Flying Cock
497 third avenue, new york
|Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Greek Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Fried Onions, Buttermilk Dressing
Market Line
115 Delancey St, New York
|Chopped Romaine Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Onion, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini, Olives, Parmesan
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
367 3rd Avenue, New York
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$17.00
Shoo Shoo Nolita
371 Broome Street, New York
|Arabic Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, radishes, onions & herbs with bulgur served with Side of tahini
Au Cheval New York
33 Cortlandt Alley, New York
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$18.95
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Egg, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Ranch Dressing
Via Porta
522 Hudson Street, New York
|Large Sicilian Chopped Salad
|$60.00
Finocchiona, Olives, Fried Ceci, Cherry Tomato, Pecorino Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette (serves 10 to 12)
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|GFF Italian Chopped Salad
|$15.00
iceberg, cucumber, radish, fennel, tomatoes, olives, gluten free croutons, grana, oil & vinegar
|ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|$15.00
iceberg, cucumber, radish, fennel, tomatoes, olives, croutons, grana, oil & vinegar