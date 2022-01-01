Eel in New York
New York restaurants that serve eel
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Eel Avocado.
|$10.75
Eel and Avocado
|Eel Nigiri
|$4.75
|Eel sauce
|$0.95
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Black Eel Avo
|$11.75
Natural Black rice with Eel and Avocado
|Black Eel Avo
|$12.50
Natural Black rice with Eel and Avocado
|Eel Nigiri
|$4.75
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Crispy Eel Wuxi Style 无锡脆鳝
|$15.00
Asian eel, sesame
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Eel
|$4.00
|L - Eel Don
|$16.50
|Dancing Eel Roll
|$17.50
Spicy Tuna & Crunch Inside With Broiled Eel On Top.
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Eel
|$6.00
|Eel with Avocado Roll
|$11.00
|Eel with Cucumber Roll
|$10.00
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|S11 Eel Sushi 2pcs
|$4.95
2pcs per order
|R16 Eel Avocado Roll
|$6.95
Sushi roll with eel and avocado.
|R17 Eel Cucumber Roll
|$6.95
Sushi roll with eel and cucumber.
Bondi Sushi
75 Kenmare Street, New York
|Eel Sauce
|$1.50
Bondi Sushi
246 5th Avenue, NY
|Eel Sauce
|$1.50
Bondi Sushi
1140 3rd Avenue, New York
|Eel Sauce
|$1.50