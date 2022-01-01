Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Avocado.$10.75
Eel and Avocado
Eel Nigiri$4.75
Eel sauce$0.95
More about Sushi & Co
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce$1.50
More about Bondi Sushi
Sushi & Co Lexi image

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Eel Avo$11.75
Natural Black rice with Eel and Avocado
Black Eel Avo$12.50
Natural Black rice with Eel and Avocado
Eel Nigiri$4.75
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Eel Wuxi Style 无锡脆鳝$15.00
Asian eel, sesame
More about Cafe China
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Eel R$11.00
Sea Eel R$14.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel$4.00
L - Eel Don$16.50
Dancing Eel Roll$17.50
Spicy Tuna & Crunch Inside With Broiled Eel On Top.
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel$6.00
Eel with Avocado Roll$11.00
Eel with Cucumber Roll$10.00
More about Nare Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S11 Eel Sushi 2pcs$4.95
2pcs per order
R16 Eel Avocado Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with eel and avocado.
R17 Eel Cucumber Roll$6.95
Sushi roll with eel and cucumber.
More about Sushi-teria
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

75 Kenmare Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce$1.50
More about Bondi Sushi
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

246 5th Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce$1.50
More about Bondi Sushi
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

1140 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce$1.50
More about Bondi Sushi

